The “best and most innovative practices” in UK colleges have been celebrated this week in the Association of College’s Beacon Awards.

Ten colleges were recognised for their “inspirational work” across the awards event, with another being “highly commended”. Gongs recognised achievements in areas such as engagement with employers, widening participation, excellence in governance and use of digital.

Mark White, chair of the AoC’s charitable trust which runs the event, said: “The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.”

Colleges in Nottingham, Preston, Oldham and Brighton were among those to scoop awards, with Weston College celebrating more success this year following its two award wins last year.

Skills minister Robert Halfon Tweeted his congratulations to all of the evening’s winners: “These winners represent the best and most innovative practices in FE colleges,” he said.

The evening also celebrated the Student of the Year award winners, who were announced at the end of last year.

The full list of winners is as follows:

The AoC Award for Widening Participation: Hopwood Hall College (pictured)

The British Council Award for Internationalism: Gower College Swansea

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers: Preston College

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning: EKC Group

The JISC Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in FE: Activate Learning

The National Centre for Diversity’s Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership: The Bedford College Group

The NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing: Nottingham College

The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development: Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College in partnership with FE Sussex

The AoC Award for Excellence in Governance: Weston College

The RCU Award for Support for Students: Oldham College

Highly Commended College: Bishop Auckland College