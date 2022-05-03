Association of Colleges Beacon Award 2022 winners announced

'Colleges are brilliant – and the winners of the Beacon Awards are some of the best of the best'

'Colleges are brilliant – and the winners of the Beacon Awards are some of the best of the best'

The “far-reaching impact” of colleges on their students and communities was celebrated today, as part of the Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards.

Some twelve colleges from across the country were honoured during a ceremony in Westminster, with nominations in eleven different categories.

This year’s programme also includes the inaugural winners of the brand new AoC Award for Widening Participation.

“Colleges are brilliant – and the winners of the Beacon Awards are some of the best of the best. Every day colleges are innovating, leading and making change happen,” said David Hughes, chief executive of the AoC.

“If you want to see the further education sector at its best, I recommend you check out the work of the Beacon Winners.”

Winners at the awards included South Devon College, who won The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development.

Other winners were Burton and South Derbyshire College, who won the British Council Award for Internationalism and Exeter College, winners of the City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers.

“I am always blown away by the work being done by colleges across the country to invest in their local communities, and to equip people with the skills and experiences needed to meet the needs of the economy and get on the path to a good career,” said minister for skills, Alex Burghart.

“These deserving winners are truly changing lives, and it is fantastic to see them being recognised for their work.”

Full list of winners:

The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development:

South Devon College

The Copyright Licensing Agency Award for Excellence in Supporting Creativity:

Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education (TEC Partnership)

The National Centre for Diversity Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership:

Cardiff and Vale College

The AoC Award for Widening Participation:

South Eastern Regional College

The NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing:

Chichester College Group

The British Council Award for Internationalism:

Burton and South Derbyshire College

and Isle of Wight College

The Careers and Enterprise Company Award for Innovation in Careers and Enterprise:

Weston College

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers:

Exeter College

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning:

Walsall College

The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education:

Weston College

The RCU Award for Support for Students:

South Devon College