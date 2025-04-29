Inclusion must extend beyond FE students to staff

I was diagnosed with ADHD and autism as an adult, after struggling with symptoms for many years without understanding why certain things felt more difficult for me than they did for others.

Learning about my neurodivergence was a revelation – it helped me make sense of my experiences and, most importantly, find ways to work with my brain rather than against it.

Since joining London South East Colleges, I’ve been really well supported and that’s made all the difference. It has also made me passionate about encouraging other colleges to create environments where neurodiverse staff can thrive. Equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) isn’t just about race and gender – it also includes neurodiversity, and this is something I am committed to raising awareness of.

Understanding neurodiverse employees

One of the biggest challenges neurodiverse people face in the workplace is a lack of understanding. Autism and ADHD aren’t one-size-fits-all conditions; we all experience them differently. Yet, neurodivergent employees often struggle with common barriers such as sensory overload, difficulty with social interactions and rigid working structures.

Many autistic adults find it difficult to secure employment, with only three in 10 currently in work. And even when we do find jobs, accessing the right support isn’t always easy. Workplace stigma means many of us don’t disclose our diagnoses, and over a quarter of those who do ask for accommodations are denied them.

FE colleges are inclusive by their very nature. We support many neurodiverse students across different provisions, so extending this to staff is a natural progression.

Here are some of the key changes that have made a real difference to me personally – and will help others:

1. Flexible working: Many neurodiverse employees benefit from hybrid or flexible working. For me, working from home most of the week helps me manage sensory overload and social fatigue. My manager is open to adjustments based on my needs, which allows me to perform at my best. Offering flexibility in work location, start times and even communication methods where possible can make a huge impact.

2. Improved communication: Good communication is essential for everyone, but it’s especially important for neurodiverse staff. I need to know things in advance so I can plan accordingly – last-minute changes can be extremely stressful. Providing clear instructions, avoiding vague task descriptions and sharing meeting agendas ahead of time are all small but effective ways to improve workplace communication.

3. No hot-desking: A consistent workspace is important for many autistic people. Hot-desking can create unnecessary stress due to unpredictability. Having a dedicated, familiar workspace helps with focus and reduces anxiety – which is very important to me.

4. A culture of belonging: Neurodiverse staff should feel comfortable discussing their needs without fear of stigma. Creating safe spaces for open conversations and ensuring everyone in the team understands neurodiversity can go a long way. Training from external organisations, peer support networks and visible role models in leadership positions (like my manager) all help to create an inclusive environment.

5. Recruitment: Many hiring processes aren’t designed with neurodiverse candidates in mind! Standard interviews often rely on skills that don’t reflect a person’s true abilities, such as small talk or reading social cues. Offering interview questions in advance, allowing different assessment formats and making job descriptions clearer can make the process more accessible and equitable.

Neurodiverse employees bring unique strengths to the workplace. My autism allows me to see things from a different perspective, bringing fresh ideas and problem-solving skills. My ability to hyperfocus helps me be productive, and my attention to detail ensures my work is thorough.

Employers who embrace neurodiversity gain dedicated, innovative employees who can offer valuable insights and skills. The key is to provide the right support – because when neurodiverse staff are set up to succeed, the whole organisation will benefit.

I hope that this month – which is Autism Awareness Month – the sector takes a moment to reflect on how we support neurodiverse employees – as well as students. Neurodiversity isn’t something to be accommodated as an afterthought; it should be recognised as an integral part of creating a genuinely inclusive workplace.