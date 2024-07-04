Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships, Politics, Skills reform

IfATE loses 30 staff in DfE cash cuts

Second-in-command Rob Nitsch is among the departures

Second-in-command Rob Nitsch is among the departures

4 Jul 2024, 17:10

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The government’s apprenticeships quango has lost 30 staff after being ordered to find savings by the Department for Education.

Headcount at the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has reduced to 282 following a voluntary exit scheme launched this year.

One of the big-name departures is second-in-command Rob Nitsch, IfATE’s current delivery director and a former chief operating officer. He stepped down to take over as chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies next month.

IfATE did not share information about which other departments had lost staff or how much their exits would save the organisation.

Staff costs at the quango ballooned from £14.4 million in 2020-21 to £21.5 million in 2022-23 as additional responsibilities were handed to the institute through the Skills and Post-16 Education Act.

In that period the institute’s hiring spree led to its average full-time equivalent staff figure growing from 200 to over 300.

The institute told FE Week in March it was embarking on a “reorganisation in line with wider civil service efficiency savings”.

FE Week understands the new Labour government is gearing up for further changes to IfATE’s workforce as it embarks on its plan for a new body called Skills England to oversee its skills strategy. Restructures could come as soon as next week.

READ MORE: Rob Nitsch moves to FAB

Launched in 2017 to spearhead the government’s apprenticeship reforms, IfATE, then known as the Institute for Apprenticeships, has seen its responsibilities and workforce expand in the past seven years.

“Technical Education” was added to the quango’s name and brief in 2019 as the authority also took over the content of T Levels and procurement for awarding organisations.

The institute had around 80 full-time staff in its first year of operation.

IfATE was handed new powers as set out in the 2021 FE white paper and skills bill, such as defining and approving new categories of technical qualifications as well as reviewing those already on offer and withdrawing their approval where they were no longer performing as expected.

Latest education roles from

Team Leader – Multi-Skills

Team Leader – Multi-Skills

South Thames College

View job
Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Marketing and Campaigns Manager

Marketing and Campaigns Manager

RNN Group

View job
Curriculum Administrator

Curriculum Administrator

Kingston College

View job
Head of Langdon College (London)

Head of Langdon College (London)

Kisharon Langdon

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Lifetime Training revives with Ofsted grade 2

England's largest apprenticeship provider lauded for 'substantial' quality improvements as achievement rates rise

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Training giant BPP to go on sale

Private equity owners looking for bids in the region of £2.5bn, according to reports

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

AELP conference 2024: Insights from ex-minister and new CEO

FE Week rounds up some of the key speeches

FE Week Reporter

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

University-run apprenticeship firm back in Ofsted’s ‘good’ books

The provider was judged 'inadequate' just 14 months ago

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *