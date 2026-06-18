If integration matters, why isn’t ESOL properly funded?

The results of the recent UK local elections have created a deeper shift in an already fragmented political landscape.

For ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) providers, this moment signals a significant change in the ways integration, migration and community cohesion are debated, and more importantly, funded.

For over 17 years, I have worked with marginalised communities providing access to lifelong learning for health, work and connection. In my role as head of strategic partnerships for the WEA, I see first-hand the impact ESOL learning has on new arrivals in supporting them to adapt to a new life and culture.