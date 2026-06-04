If belonging is real, your data won’t look pretty

Belonging in FE has had a curious re‑emergence over the past two to three years. It is not new; anyone who has worked in FE long enough knows that the sector has always carried an unsung moral commitment to widening participation and second chances.

But recently, belonging and mattering have moved from the margins of practice into the centre. Attachment‑aware and trauma‑informed approaches have given us new language, better evidence and crucially, permission to say out loud that learning does not happen in isolation from relationships.

Students do not just attend college; they arrive carrying stories, ruptures, hopes and histories. When we attend to those things, psychological safety is established and belonging emerges allowing students to build and develop an optimal brain state for learning.