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5 June 2026

If belonging is real, your data won’t look pretty

If FE is serious about making every learner feel they matter, it must accept the consequences: slower progress, more complexity and data that tells a harder story
Craig Duggan Guest Contributor

Executive director inclusive learning & ALS, Middlesbrough College Group

4 min read
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Belonging in FE has had a curious re‑emergence over the past two to three years. It is not new; anyone who has worked in FE long enough knows that the sector has always carried an unsung moral commitment to widening participation and second chances.

But recently, belonging and mattering have moved from the margins of practice into the centre. Attachment‑aware and trauma‑informed approaches have given us new language, better evidence and crucially, permission to say out loud that learning does not happen in isolation from relationships.

Students do not just attend college; they arrive carrying stories, ruptures, hopes and histories. When we attend to those things, psychological safety is established and belonging emerges allowing students to build and develop an optimal brain state for learning.

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