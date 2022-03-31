Highlights from Annual Apprenticeships Conference 2022

Catch up on the highlights from AAC 2022 with our special souvenir supplement.

Catch up on the highlights from AAC 2022 with our special souvenir supplement.

In this special souvenir supplement, the FE Week team round up the highlights of the 2022 Annual Apprenticeships Conference.

Over two days in Birmingham, more than 1,000 delegates and exhibitors got together for the first time in two years to discuss, learn and debate the big issues in apprenticeships. The sense of excitement and, in a way, relief that the event could go ahead at all reflects a sector that is eager to move forward from the challenges on the pandemic.

That eagerness and enthusiasm was palpable. If you were a delegate at this year’s AAC, I hope you find that reflected in the pages of this special FE Week supplement.

Download now