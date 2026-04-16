Skip to content
17 April 2026

Long Read

‘Heartbreaking’: How colleges are forced to turn away students as demand outstrips space

While colleges try to swallow a spike in the teenage population, balance sheets are being weakened by inadequate government funding. It’s a situation that is ultimately worsening the country’s NEET crisis, sector leaders tell Jessica Hill

Jessica Hill

More from this author
11 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

A surge in the teenage population and big demand for technical education courses might sound like great news for colleges. But government funding decisions have burdened such opportunity with financial risk, due to a lack of money and physical teaching space.

This academic year, colleges enrolled 32,000 extra young people with no additional funding. And the outlook for next year is just as concerning – a snap survey of 114 colleges by the Association of Colleges last month revealed they were expecting 22,106 more 16 to 18-year-old students than the 440,524 they will receive funding for.

Just over half (12,642) of these applicants are at risk of being denied a place because of the lack of funding – which risks fuelling the NEET (not in education, employment or training) crisis.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges

No Comments

More from this topic

Don’t scrap industry-prized diploma, pleads BRIT School boss

Cuts to qualifications equivalent to three A Levels could force students to study outside school and college
7h | Colleges

Colleges face funding squeeze as DfE rations student growth cash again

Only three-quarters of the funding expected for in-year growth to be paid in 2025-26
1d | Colleges

Recent articles in news

CEO faces ruin after fighting directors’ bonus plan
7h | Awarding
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Death sentence for jails’ work-programme expansion
7h | Prison education
Early Access

Member early access content

Don’t scrap industry-prized diploma, pleads BRIT School boss
7h | Colleges

Scrapping essays over AI fears ‘never off the table’, says Ofqual boss
7h | Awarding

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2w Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2w FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
2w FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exam board fined £270,000 over errors in physics papers

15h | Awarding

£9m keeps complex-needs job finder scheme alive

16h | Inclusion

Inquiry vote backed as City & Guilds members demand answers

1d | Awarding

Colleges face funding squeeze as DfE rations student growth cash again

1d | Colleges

‘Experts at hand’ cash must not plug ‘existing gaps’, councils told

1d | Inclusion