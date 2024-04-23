‘Grossly unfair’: DfE excludes ITP teachers from £6k bonus scheme

Ministers have extended 'levelling up premium' payments to FE, but only for colleges

FE teachers will be eligible for a “levelling up premium” payment of up to £6,000 from this autumn – but staff in independent training providers have controversially been excluded.

Ministers are extending the scheme, launched before the pandemic for school teachers, to those in further education as part of their efforts to improve teacher recruitment and retention in the sector.

It targets seven subjects linked to “critical skills priorities” and with the highest unfilled vacancy rates in the “statutory” FE sector, including maths, engineering and construction as well as early years.

However, teachers in independent training providers won’t receive the payments. It will only be open to workers in general FE colleges, sixth-form colleges, designated institutions, and 16-to-19-only academies and free schools.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) labelled the move as “grossly unfair and a kick in the teeth for those learning outside the college or school system”.

Defending the decision, the DfE told FE Week it is “necessary to focus the levelling up premium where it has the most impact on 16 to 19 teaching for key STEM and technical shortage subjects”, adding that the “majority” of this provision “takes place in statutory settings”.

Workforce data published last year by the DfE showed the median average annual salary for teachers in general FE colleges is already over £5,000 more than in independent training providers.

Ben Rowland, AELP chief executive, warned that introducing incentives for people working at some types of providers but not others “will make recruitment for ITPs even harder, hitting their learners disproportionately”.

He said: “Staff at independent training providers carry out crucial work in delivering training in many of the specific subjects eligible for payments under the levelling up premium. Despite this, they are being blocked from accessing funding purely because of the type of institution they work for.

“This is grossly unfair and there will be a lot of staff at ITPs upset at losing out; quite frankly, it’s a kick in the teeth for those working outside the college or school system.”

Announcing that eligible FE teachers will be able to apply for the payments from this September, education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Teachers are the heart of our education system, inspiring young people and shaping future generations.

“By offering incentives of up to £6,000, we’re ensuring schools and colleges can support the recruitment and retention of dedicated teachers in high-priority subjects and in the areas that need them most.”

Who can claim?

The seven eligible subject areas are:

· Building and construction

· Chemistry

· Computing, including digital and ICT

· Early years

· Engineering and manufacturing, including transport engineering and electronics

· Maths

· Physics

See below for the full list of eligible FE courses.

Only teachers in the first five years of their teaching will be eligible. So, anybody employed as a teacher in FE in the 2019/20 academic year or before cannot apply.

Teachers can apply for payments if they are contracted to teach more than 2.5 hours a week and spend at least half of their hours teaching 16- to 19-year-olds (including people up to the age of 25 with an EHCP).

But they must not be currently subject to “any formal performance measures as a result of continuous poor teaching standards” or subject to disciplinary action.

Teachers must also either already hold a teaching qualification, be working towards a teaching qualification, or have plans to start to work towards one within the next 12 months.

Levelling up premium payments, which will be tax-free, will range from £2,000 to £6,000, depending on the type of provider and number of hours taught.

For example, a teacher at an FE provider who has “higher levels of disadvantage” will receive a higher payment. DfE said it will publish a list of eligible FE providers and the matching value of payment by summer 2024.

But the department said it “expects” eligible teachers at most general FE colleges will be eligible for the top payment of £6,000 if they teach at least 12 hours a week.

Those on a “break in teaching” such as for sickness, maternity or paternity leave will still be eligible.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “This extra funding will help attract and retain key staff in colleges, so I welcome the expansion of the Levelling Up premium.

“The issue of teacher recruitment is one of the most pressing challenges facing the sector, particularly in these key areas where experts working in industry are likely to earn salaries significantly beyond those of teachers.”

Applications open in September 2024 and claims must be made by March 31, 2025.

Full list of eligible courses