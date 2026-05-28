Green energy training needs joined up delivery

The UK does not have a shortage of green ambition – but a lack of joined-up delivery is hampering the number of people learning much-needed skills in heating and plumbing.

The country continues to edge towards green heating solutions. For example, heat pump sales rose 27 per cent in 2025 to a record 125,000 units. Meanwhile, the government recently announced that from 2028 no new homes will be on the gas network, making either heat networks or heat pumps a necessity. The new homes must also have solar panels on their roofs, along with the EV chargers already required.

At the same time, the industry suffers from an ageing workforce. Government figures estimate that two-thirds of the installer workforce are aged 45 or older – and just over a third are aged 55 or older.