Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
skills

Government reveals skills strategy for clean energy sector in first ‘jobs plan’

Demand for skilled workers is forecast to double in the next five years

Demand for skilled workers is forecast to double in the next five years

24 Oct 2025, 10:59

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The government’s first “jobs plan” has been published, setting out how it hopes to supply the clean energy sector with hundreds of thousands more trained workers in the next five years.

It is the first of a series of plans expected to set out how the government and employers will invest in training for “British workers” to bring down immigration and grow priority sectors.

Civil service “experts” have been tasked with producing jobs plans for each of the government’s priority sectors, setting out what “actions” will be taken to meet forecast demand for jobs.

A range of new and existing actions on skills are in the 81-page ‘clean energy jobs plan: creating a new generation of good jobs to deliver energy security’, published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) earlier this week.

The plan forecasts that across the UK, jobs in the ‘clean energy’ sector will grow from around 440,000 in 2023 to 860,000 by 2030. This includes 31 priority occupations such as those in skilled construction, metal and electronic trades, as well as higher qualified engineers and machine operatives.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job.

“Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.”

But any business investment?

While the clean energy jobs plan refers to large industrial investments that are expected to generate tens of thousands of new jobs, it contains limited details of new skills investments by businesses.

This is despite citing evidence of “significant underinvestment” in skills by employers in recent years and pledges in the new post-16 education and skills white paper to help businesses “invest further” in skills pipelines.

Addressing this, the plan says it aims to set “clear expectations” and create the “certainty” that industry needs to invest in skills.

Millions for more engineers

Announced in the industrial strategy this summer, the government has earmarked £182 million across the next four years to address engineering skills needs.

This includes £47 million to fund “engineering skills for adults”, £2 million to increase the number of engineering T Levels offered and £8 million in capital funding for clean energy engineering courses at levels 4 and 5.

Some of this funding will also go towards five new clean energy technical excellence colleges (TECs), with delivery expected to begin from April next year.

However, details of exactly how much funding is available for the new TECs are yet to be confirmed.

Build on what we’ve got

The UK and Scottish governments have also announced up to £20 million in funding to help North Sea oil and gas workers transition to “new roles”. This will extend a £1 million scheme, launched this year, until 2028-29.

Regional skills pilots in Cheshire West and Chester and North and North-East Lincolnshire will receive up to £2.5 million for “innovative” schemes to support workers “moving into clean energy”.

An existing energy skills passport scheme run by industry bodies RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK will also be expanded to help workers in more roles move from “carbon-intensive industries” to clean energy sectors.

Veterans and prison leavers

A 12-month pilot led by Mission Renewable will connect veterans and service leavers with clean energy careers in the east of England, which the government hopes to learn from to “strengthen veteran pathways” across the UK.

The government also plans to prototype “innovative training and job-matching approaches” for non-violent offenders in regions with “critical energy sector vacancies”.

Keep coordinating

DESNZ has established a minister-led “steering group” to support joined-up implementation across the UK, “regular discussions” with trade union general secretaries, and “wider stakeholder engagement” on “specific themes”.

Both industry and government bodies such as the Careers and Enterprise Company have also committed to promoting clean energy careers, including through a UK-wide “awareness and attraction campaign” and engagement with young people.

DESNZ promises to “monitor clean energy jobs and skills trends” and provide “regular updates” on the progress of its jobs plan actions.

Latest education roles from

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Learning Trust

View job
Head of Programme 2D Studies – City Lit

Head of Programme 2D Studies – City Lit

FEA

View job
Group Director of Governance & Company Secretary

Group Director of Governance & Company Secretary

New City College

View job
Principal (Harrow College) – HRUC

Principal (Harrow College) – HRUC

FEA

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK colleges, learners are already...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Project power: ASDAN expands its qualifications portfolio

From 2026, ASDAN’s planned Foundation and Higher Project Qualifications will sit alongside its Extended Project Qualification[CM1] , creating a complete...

Advertorial

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

More from this theme

skills

Days of DfE adult ed procurement could be over

The department hasn’t ruled out taking an ‘alternative commissioning approach’ to the current contract

Josh Mellor

skills

Ministers funding LSIPs until at least September

Recommissioning of bodies responsible for the plans will take place later this year

Josh Mellor

Devolution, skills

Devolution white paper: Skills funding pots to be un-ringfenced

Mayors will also take on joint control of local skills improvement plans

Josh Mellor

Adult education, skills

Fears of adult education desert amid cost-cut plans

Councils closing the centres blame low learner numbers and changes to funding rules

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *