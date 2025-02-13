Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Faster apprenticeship payments to providers as DfE ditches duplicate data

Database fix to cut admin and speed up apprenticeship funding payments

Database fix to cut admin and speed up apprenticeship funding payments

13 Feb 2025, 16:33

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A new single apprentice registration system will “significantly” cut admin and increase speedy payments for training providers, according to the Department for Education. 

In another announcement during this year’s National Apprenticeships Week, the DfE said training providers will no longer be required to enter key apprentice registration details across two separate systems: the ILR and the apprenticeship service. 

Instead, there will be a “single data source” that will remove the need for the same data to be added to both systems and then cross-checked and verified.

If it works, the change, due to be fully rolled out in August 2026, should see an end to so-called “data match errors“. These occur when data about an apprentice submitted by a training provider on the ILR doesn’t match the data submitted by the employer on the government’s apprenticeship service. 

These errors, also called DLOCKS, can be costly because providers don’t get paid until the error is resolved. 

The department claims their new “single data source” will “eliminate data mismatches” between the two databases. 

Writing for FE Week, skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “We are simplifying payment processed for apprenticeship training providers and will no longer require them to replicate their data entry to receive funding for apprenticeship training delivered.

“As a result, providers will no longer encounter data mismatches, eliminating the problems they cause such as delayed payments and increased admin errors.”

The government said it will begin to remove data duplication from this August. Once rolled out a year later, providers will no longer need to enter data into the apprenticeship service. 

Speeding up payments to providers will not only cut admin costs but also improve their cash flow. 

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers welcomed the move.

Simon Ashworth, deputy CEO, said: “This is a welcome measure and will reduce the disproportionate time, effort and cost placed on providers, allowing them to receive payment with fewer delays.” 

More information on implementation has been promised “in due course” from government.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Providers to assess apprentices in EPA overhaul

DfE claims more red tape cut as it confirms assessment rule changes

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

English and maths rule scrapped for adult apprentices, DfE confirms

Ministers also reveal the apprenticeship minimum duration will be reduced from 12 to 8 months

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

Public relations training firm rated ‘outstanding’

Apprenticeships provision at international PR company lauded for ‘exceptional’ leadership

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships
Exclusive

DfE to relax functional skills rules for apprentices

Ministers expected to announce major rule change imminently

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *