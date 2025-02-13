Faster apprenticeship payments to providers as DfE ditches duplicate data

A new single apprentice registration system will “significantly” cut admin and increase speedy payments for training providers, according to the Department for Education.

In another announcement during this year’s National Apprenticeships Week, the DfE said training providers will no longer be required to enter key apprentice registration details across two separate systems: the ILR and the apprenticeship service.

Instead, there will be a “single data source” that will remove the need for the same data to be added to both systems and then cross-checked and verified.

If it works, the change, due to be fully rolled out in August 2026, should see an end to so-called “data match errors“. These occur when data about an apprentice submitted by a training provider on the ILR doesn’t match the data submitted by the employer on the government’s apprenticeship service.

These errors, also called DLOCKS, can be costly because providers don’t get paid until the error is resolved.

The department claims their new “single data source” will “eliminate data mismatches” between the two databases.

Writing for FE Week, skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “We are simplifying payment processed for apprenticeship training providers and will no longer require them to replicate their data entry to receive funding for apprenticeship training delivered.

“As a result, providers will no longer encounter data mismatches, eliminating the problems they cause such as delayed payments and increased admin errors.”

The government said it will begin to remove data duplication from this August. Once rolled out a year later, providers will no longer need to enter data into the apprenticeship service.

Speeding up payments to providers will not only cut admin costs but also improve their cash flow.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers welcomed the move.

Simon Ashworth, deputy CEO, said: “This is a welcome measure and will reduce the disproportionate time, effort and cost placed on providers, allowing them to receive payment with fewer delays.”

More information on implementation has been promised “in due course” from government.