This week Ofsted has published an inspection report on Kleek Apprenticeships which finds that the national provider in hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy has ‘strong’ standards across the board.

Are Kleek ecstatic? Far from it. The previously ‘outstanding’ provider believes that the new findings are a demotion and its leader feels demotivated.

The reason is a deeply held conviction that at least two of the judgements should have been ‘exceptional’ standards.