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16 June 2026

‘Exceptional’ standards should be an achievable goal for providers

Why is Ofsted unwilling to rate independent training providers as ‘exceptional’ in its inspection report criteria, when so much of their work is clearly outstanding?
Kerry Boffey

Chief executive of FIN (the Felllowship of Inspection Nominees)

4 min read
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This week Ofsted has published an inspection report on Kleek Apprenticeships which finds that the national provider in hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy has ‘strong’ standards across the board. 

Are Kleek ecstatic? Far from it. The previously ‘outstanding’ provider believes that the new findings are a demotion and its leader feels demotivated. 

The reason is a deeply held conviction that at least two of the judgements should have been ‘exceptional’ standards.   

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