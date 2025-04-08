Everyone’s a writer nowadays, even if we don’t realise it 

Writing is a skill utilised now more than ever so we should be driving standards up, not down

Writing is a skill utilised now more than ever so we should be driving standards up, not down

When was the last time you went for a day without writing? In December last year, I read an article about a Canadian linguist and writer Gretchen McCulloch. The gist of her opinion was that due to the internet and technology, we all write more than perhaps people would have a few generations ago.

She claims we are all writers now.

We are in contact by social media, text, email and other methods which means we write more than we think. She highlights “an explosion in informal writing” as a “vital part of our ordinary lives” in her bestselling book Because Internet – Understanding the New Rules of Language.

McCulloch explains how our texts, chats and posts are quick, conversational and untouched by the hands of an editor.

And yet, our own government has just removed the mandatory requirements for English and maths functional skills qualifications for apprentices aged 19 plus.

Short term-thinking? Well, yes, as the twin pillars of English and maths skills are essential to career progression. They are not going to be obsolete by the end of this year.

What happened to talk of “driving up standards?” A default phrase commonly used by education ministers regardless of which political party they are aligned to.

It is well known that low English and maths skills can also detrimentally impinge on education prospects and mental health, as well as employment opportunities.

With whom did the government consult before making this decision?

Surely, as a major international economic power and part of the G7, we need to raise our game on these crucial subjects. If we want to remain at the top table of global nations in increasingly competitive times, having staff well qualified in two of the most important subjects seems like a no-brainer.

McCulloch’s authoritative voice should make even the most hardened politician reconsider their decision.

This is not about turning learners into the next JK Rowling. But let’s be ambitious. A young person might have lofty goals and aspire to one day move from a construction site to running a company with hundreds of staff.

At the initial stage of self-employment, a business plan and start-up loans might be needed. Both require competency in verbal and writing skills, and meetings with business advisors, bankers and accountants.

The once young learner has developed into a mature managing director, responsible for the livelihood of their team. They cannot be the leader of the organisation without telling their team clearly what the vision and aims of the company are. They also need to excel at problem solving, communicating and making effective decisions.

And those who work in industry with apprentice learners no doubt need to update their learner records on e-learning platforms, from reviews to individual learning plans, setting targets and more.

It concerns me that future generations could have less developed English skills, which could be the difference between progression with higher earning potential, and plateauing, feeling stuck and unfulfilled.

It is not essential to know what an adjective or a noun is. No one will get sacked for not remembering this from their school days. That said, thinking that you can leave school or college and no longer worry about your writing skills is pure folly. It is a skill that needs to be embraced and taken seriously.

When was the last time that you wrote something?

Probably within the last few hours, on your mobile phone.

It would seem all of us are writers, even though we don’t know it.