Eton gets go-ahead to develop 2 of 3 elite sixth forms

11 Dec 2025, 22:30

Two “elite” sixth forms proposed by Eton College and Star Academies have been approved, while the government blocked a third.

The trio of post-16 colleges – in Dudley, Oldham and Teesside – were submitted under the previous Conservative government and placed under review last year after Labour took office.

An updated pipeline list confirms that Eton Star Dudley and Eton Star Oldham were both marked to “continue in pre-opening”, meaning they will move forward to the next stage of development. However, Eton Star Teesside has been “minded to cancel”, effectively terminating that proposal though an appeal is possible.

The Department for Education said it chose to only approve new schools and sixth forms that provided a “unique offer for students who would otherwise not get it, without damaging the viability of existing local schools and colleges”.

Sir Hamid Patel, chief executive of Star Academies, said the trust was “delighted” two of its three Eton sixth forms had been confirmed.

“We understand the rationale for not progressing the other project and will look at alternative ways we can create opportunities for young people in those communities,” he added.

One UTC approved, another axed

The same dataset shows contrasting fortunes for two university technical college (UTC) bids.

Doncaster UTC – Health Sciences and Green Technologies, led by Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust, has been allowed to proceed. It will be Doncaster’s second UTC after one specialising in digital and science engineering was opened in 2020.

But UTC Southampton, sponsored by UTC Portsmouth, was canned.

Kate Ambrosi, CEO of the Baker Dearing Education Trust, the charity which represents UTCs, said she was “thrilled” that a second UTC in Doncaster would go ahead but was “naturally disappointed” by the Southampton decision.

“Like the new Doncaster UTC, this would have provided life-changing opportunities to young people in a very deprived area. It would have also helped meet an immense demand for places at UTC Portsmouth,” Ambrosi said, adding that the UTC’s backers would be appealing to the Department for Education for a review of this decision.

In total, 28 of the 44 mainstream free school proposals in the pipeline have been approved (see the full list here).

Eton College and Star Academies had previously argued their sixth form model would boost aspiration in areas with limited access to high-quality post-16 provision. Critics, however, warned about selective admissions and the risk of diverting resources from existing local colleges and schools.

