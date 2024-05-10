EPA on trial: DfE to test alternative apprenticeship assessments

Several options are on the table to speed up apprenticeship assessments...but at what cost?

Several options are on the table to speed up apprenticeship assessments...but at what cost?

Training providers and employers could soon be allowed to assess their own apprentices under plans being drawn up by the Department for Education, FE Week understands.

Officials are planning to test several alternatives to the current end-point assessment (EPA) model in a quest to improve apprenticeship achievement rates and reduce costs and administrative burdens.

Organisations involved in the department’s “expert apprenticeship training provider” group are expected to be allowed to flex EPA requirements in a trial that could begin this summer term.

FE Week understands several options will be tested across selected apprenticeship standards.

In one, training providers themselves would carry out part of the EPA, rather than the whole process being done by an independent end-point assessment organisation (EPAO).

If enacted, this could relieve some of the assessor shortages reported by EPAOs, but could also raise concerns about the reliability of assessments.

Other options on the table are to transfer the assessment of “behaviours” from EPAOs to employers, and to cut the size of EPAs by removing the need for all knowledge, skills and behaviours to be assessed.

A trial like this was hinted at by Robert Halfon, the former skills minister, earlier this year. In his letter to the apprenticeship sector in March, he said his department would “identify further options to improve the assessment model, making it more efficient for the whole sector”.

Since 2017, apprentices have had to pass an EPA to fully achieve their apprenticeship.

EPAs are currently carried out by regulated EPAOs with reference to the assessment plans for each apprenticeship approved the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

FE Week understands officials are concerned about the impact of the cost, complexity and the restricted capacity of EPAOs on apprenticeship completion and achievement rates.

As it stands, 45.7 per cent of students do not fully achieve their apprenticeships. Drop-outs have funding and accountability implications for training providers, even if apprentices leave with qualifications but no EPA.

A number, not disclosed by the department, of apprentices with expert training providers are expected to be in scope for the EPA trial.

DfE would not reveal if it had a target number for apprentices who would take part in the pilot, or confirm which apprenticeship standards would be included.

The department did confirm to FE Week that apprenticeship EPA was under review to ensure that it was proportionate and effective for apprentices and employers. It said it wanted to remove unnecessary bureaucracy while retaining quality and ensuring occupational competence.

But it would not confirm any details relating to the trial, who would be involved, or what its success measures would be.

This is not the first suggestion that training providers could take more ownership of assessment.

The Association of Colleges last month said its members should be allowed to carry out their own apprenticeship EPAs, removing the need for colleges to contract with EPAOs altogether.

John McNamara, interim chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, said it was “always good to review existing systems and processes”, but added, “we should remember the significant benefits of independent EPA in driving up quality outcomes for apprentices and employers”.

Allowing providers to assess their own apprentices was labelled “high-risk” by another assessment expert.

Graham Hasting-Evans, chief executive of NOCN, which is an EPAO for multiple apprenticeship standards likely to be in scope in this trial, told FE Week he had “considerable concerns over option one” and thought it was “too high a risk”.

He said there were “merits” to the “possibility [of] combining” some of the other options.

“If new [EPA] arrangements are to work well, we need sensible flexibility in the standards to match the needs of SMEs and the different parts of the country,” Hasting-Evans added.

DfE said it would consider a range of evidence and feedback in determining any longer-term changes to its EPA approach.