Engineering’s skills crunch can be solved with our plan

From nuclear to renewables, hydrogen to carbon capture, major projects demand a workforce ready to deliver. Our five-year plan tackles the skills shortage head on

Our latest forecasts show that 40,000 additional workers could be needed for major projects in engineering construction by 2030. Our new strategy – Leading Industry Learning – outlines how we will find those people and support growth.

The ECITB is moving from a three-year to a five-year plan with the aim of developing the skills needed for the delivery of critical infrastructure projects, energy security and net zero ambitions over the longer term.

Shaped by insights from employers, training providers, asset owners, the government, trade unions and other industry bodies, our plan reflects the real needs and evolving priorities of the engineering construction industry (ECI).

These major projects span a range of sectors, including nuclear new-build and decommissioning, renewables, oil and gas, water treatment and food and drink. They also include hydrogen and carbon capture projects linked to the decarbonisation of industrial cluster areas at the heart of the country’s net zero plans.

Here are 10 ways our 2026-30 strategy will help industry to meet workforce volume challenges, prepare for a boom in project activity and transform skills provision:

Drive new entrants into industry

This includes scaling up ECITB new entrant programmes targeting the most in-need occupations; building on our successful Work Ready and Scholarship programmes with support for entrants from lower socio-economic backgrounds and under-represented groups; supporting the recruitment of more apprentices, including steps to grow mentoring capacity; and strengthening graduate training.

Respond to sector skills needs

We will expand delivery of courses for net zero and priority sectors under the industrial strategy including nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen and wind; and support upskilling and reskilling for workers to move between industries, including through bolt-on training.

Grow competence assurance

Working with industry and governments, we will drive forward standardised approaches to competence assurance, while embedding and optimising the role of the Connected Competence testing programme and reforming the Assuring Competence in Engineering (ACE) scheme.

Bolster workforce progression and retention

To support workforce progression and retention, we will create ECITB-approved career pathways, with associated training and assessment interventions. We will invest in leadership, management and mentoring training to support employee engagement and retention.

Encourage attraction and inclusion

As well as engaging in activities to attract and inspire under-16s into ECI careers and promote the varied, diverse routes into industry, we will help industry to create inclusive workplaces through partnerships, standard setting and training.

Develop a strategic skills ecosystem

By harnessing our Regional Skills Hubs model, we can help to build a strategic skills ecosystem underpinned by centres of excellence in key industrial cluster areas. Setting up a strategic innovation fund will accelerate skills investment and tackle systemic workforce challenges. We will also develop innovative interventions to increase trainer and assessor capacity, broaden the talent pool ahead of project need and broker the transition of the at-risk workforce from traditional into green industries.

Drive technology adoption

We will future-proof the skills base by gathering and acting on intelligence and industry trends; and develop and roll out training interventions and products that enable industry to harness new technologies, including AI and robotics, at scale.

Expand blended learning and modular training

This includes building on bootcamp partnerships to develop and deliver short courses, drawing on external funding; and developing and delivering a suite of modular and just-in-time training.

Foster impactful partnerships

The ECITB will partner with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) to drive skills for infrastructure, and leverage the skills offers from the UK and devolved governments in Wales and Scotland to maximise impact. We will drive industry to adopt collaborative contracting strategies to enhance strategic skills planning and delivery.

Widen commercial offer and scope

Alongside exploring options to grow our product and service offering, we will expand commercial partnerships to enhance skills development.

In summary, moving from a three-year to a five-year strategy cycle reflects our determination to drive long-term outcomes. We will do this through significant interventions that will deliver lasting impact in addressing the systemic and structural challenges facing the engineering construction industry.