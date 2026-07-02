Recent reform changes in apprenticeships have prompted important conversations across the sector, particularly around the decision for behaviours to be signed off by employers rather than formally assessed through end-point assessment (EPA).

It’s understandable that some employers, providers, and sector professionals have questions or concerns about this shift. Any change to established assessment practices naturally brings a level of uncertainty, especially where there are worries about additional responsibility or consistency of approach.

However, when considered in practice, this reform may present a valuable opportunity to align behavioural assessment more closely with the realities of the workplace and the way employers already support and manage their people.