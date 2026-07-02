Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Recent reform changes in apprenticeships have prompted important conversations across the sector, particularly around the decision for behaviours to be signed off by employers rather than formally assessed through end-point assessment (EPA). It’s understandable that some employers, providers, and sector professionals have questions or concerns about this shift. Any change to established assessment practices naturally brings a level of uncertainty, especially where there are worries about additional responsibility or consistency of approach. However, when considered in practice, this reform may present a valuable opportunity to align behavioural assessment more closely with the realities of the workplace and the way employers already support and manage their people. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.