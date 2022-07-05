Home Latest news from FE Week
Cabinet reshuffle

Donelan appointed education secretary as Zahawi made chancellor

Dramatic reshuffle follows wave of resignations from Tory MPs over Johnson's latest scandal

5 Jul 2022, 21:50

Michelle Donelan becomes the third education secretary in just ten months, replacing Nadhim Zahawi who was promoted to chancellor following a wave of resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Zahawi will replace Sunak, who resigned earlier this evening saying the public “rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

It follows a wave of resignations this evening – including health secretary Sajid Javid – who quit the embattled Johnson’s government over his latest scandal.

Famous for sporting a “TL” lapel badge in support of T Levels, it’s somewhat ironic that Zahawi’s tenure as education secretary comes to an end during the Department for Education’s T Level celebration week.

Former foreign office permanent secretary Simon McDonald published a letter this morning making clear Johnson knew about a previous investigation into Chris Pincher, the ex-deputy whip.

It exposed claims by Downing Street that Johnson did not know about claims about Pincher before he quit last week over allegations of groping.

