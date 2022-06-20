DfE unveils plans for a new T Level in marketing

Officials want the qualification up and running from 2025

Plans to develop a new T Level in marketing have been announced.

The Department for Education is aiming to have the qualification up and running from 2025. It would become the 24th available T Level.

A pre-market engagement opportunity will be launched by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education before procuring an awarding body to develop and deliver the content of the course.

The DfE said it has chosen to develop a T Level in marketing because the profession is “a very popular profession for young people” and marketing companies are “crying out for experienced talent”.

Patricia Seabright, director of a marketing consultancy firm called Archimedes Consulting Ltd, said the introduction of a T Level in this area will be a “huge step forward in both building awareness of these great career options for young people at 16 to 18 years old, and for developing the skills and capabilities that industry needs”.

Skills minister Alex Burghart added: “Marketing is a burgeoning sector that is set to offer huge job opportunities in the future. The development of this new T Level for the marketing sector is the next exciting step in the roll out of our reforms to technical education.”

T Levels are the government’s new flagship qualifications for young people. They are designed to be the technical equivalent to A-levels.

The first three T Levels – in digital, construction and education and childcare, were rolled out in September 2020.

A further seven became available from September 2021 in subjects such as health and science, while a further 13 subjects including engineering and manufacturing, finance, creative and design and legal will be introduced from 2022 and 2023.