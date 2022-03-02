Courses that are 'too narrowly focused' such as plumbing or bricklaying face the chop

Thousands of level 2 and below qualifications face the chop under government plans announced today to “streamline” the system.

A consultation on reforms to technical and academic qualifications at level 2 and below, excluding GCSEs, functional skills and essential digital skills qualifications, has been launched by the Department for Education.

Officials claim the current landscape is “confusing” with around 8,000 qualifications available at these levels, many of which cover the same or similar subjects. For example, there are more than 650 building and construction qualifications at these levels, and nearly 560 in health and social care.

That figure includes nearly 5,000 qualifications that have already been identified for funding removal because they have low or no enrolments, or on the list of excluded qualifications above.

It leaves around 3,200 ‘in-scope’ qualifications which have just under 600,000 enrolments in this review.

An impact assessment report from the DfE shows it estimates that 72 per cent (c.1,530) of ‘in-scope’ level 2 qualifications for 16- to 19-year-olds, 61 per cent (c.1,290) of ‘in-scope’ level 2 qualifications for adults, and 57 per cent (c.640) of ‘in scope’ level 1 and entry qualifications face being axed.

Today’s consultation follows a separate contentious review of level 3 qualifications which proposes to remove funding for most courses – including Pearson’s popular BTECs – that overlap with T Levels and A-levels from 2024.

The level 2 and below consultation does not set out exactly what qualifications are set to lose their funding, but it does shows new “groups” that qualifications will need to fit into in order to survive (see images below).

The DfE said it expects the process for deciding which level 2 and below qualifications will remain to be done in a phased way from 2024 to 2027, starting with reform to qualifications in the construction route at level 2, followed by other level 2 qualifications and finally, in 2027, level 1, entry level, ESOL and PSE qualifications.

Qualifications that may not fit into the proposed landscape include “the smallest qualifications, where they are unlikely to be able to provide a student with the knowledge, skills and behaviours contained in a relevant employer-led standard, or to provide them with broad content relevant to an occupational route”, the impact assessment report said.

The DfE propose not to fund qualifications that are “too narrowly focused only on certain skills, such as plumbing or bricklaying, and do not provide a broad enough introduction to the occupational route, such as construction, to support progression to level 2”.

Qualifications that aim to provide entry into an occupation but where there is “no relevant employer-led standard at level 2″ will also be affected.

The DfE estimates that for seven awarding organisations, 80 per cent or more of their public funded enrolments at level 2 and below are likely to be affected by the withdrawal of funding approval.

Of these, five had more than 1,000 enrolments at these levels. This is out of more than 120 awarding bodies that are offering government-funded qualifications at level 2 and below.

Skills minister Alex Burghart said: “We are delivering qualifications designed with employers that give students the skills the economy needs. The consultation we are launching today is the next step in making that change a reality.

“We are already rolling out T Levels and reviewing thousands of technical qualifications to make sure they are fit for purpose. We want to make sure all qualifications are high-quality and help people progress in life and work.”

In a previous call for evidence the DfE consulted on proposals to remove post-16 funding from level 2 ICT user qualifications and level 2 ICT functional skills qualifications.

The department confirmed today that it would proceed with this proposal and will remove funding for new starters from August 2022. The full list of those being defunded can be found here.

A deadline of April 27 has been set for responses to the level 2 and below consultation.

Proposed level 2 qualifications landscape

Proposed level 1 qualifications landscape

Proposed entry level qualifications landscape