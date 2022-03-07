The Countdown for the BTEC Awards nominations is on

With just a few weeks to go before the nominations for this year’s BTEC Awards close, the countdown is on. Nominating is easy, you can nominate multiple times and there is plenty to be won.

The annual event, now in its 12th year, recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, tutors, and colleges from all around the globe.

Why not give someone at your college some well-earned recognition?

The Awards are an opportunity to hono u r exceptional vocational learning and teaching. There are awards for Tutor of the Year and College of the Year – as well as many learner sector awards and overall Young and Adult Learner of the year.

The Awards are being held in central London this summer. Gold winners and their guests will be invited, along with their nominator, for an afternoon filled with inspiring stories that celebrate the triumphs and achievements of learners, educators and providers within the BTEC community.

We want to hear from all the colleges that have excelled during this extraordinary year, through their resilience, enthusiasm, and community spirit. If this sounds like your college, why not nominate your team for a BTEC College of the Year Award?

Previous BTEC Awards winners have benefited from nationwide publicity for their college staff and learners through regional and national press coverage. Many BTEC College of the Year winners have gone on to become BTEC ambassadors, featuring in Pearson BTEC advertising campaigns and in the press.

To nominate and find out more about the BTEC Awards and enter, visit: btec.co.uk/awards

Please see the video below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBQz-KE0fVE&t=2s

Submit your entries by Friday 25 March at 5pm (GMT)