Home Latest news from FE Week
Apprenticeships

Deliver more apprenticeships, Zahawi tells college leaders

Currently around 30% of apprenticeships are delivered by colleges.

Currently around 30% of apprenticeships are delivered by colleges.

17 Nov 2021, 11:10

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has issued a call to arms after learning that less than a third of apprenticeships are currently delivered by colleges.

He told the Association of Colleges conference this morning that he “knows colleges are more than capable” of expanding in this space.

In an interview with FE Week after his speech, Zahawi stopped short of setting an “arbitrary target” for colleges to aspire to because it “is wrong for us to do that” but urged leaders to be “ambitious as possible”.

His message comes six years after then skills minister Nick Boles told the same conference to stop letting private providers “nick your lunch” – criticising colleges for failing to secure more government apprenticeships cash.

At the time, in 2015, around 27 per cent of apprenticeships were delivered by colleges.

Zahawi told delegates today: “I would love to see even more colleges involved in delivering apprenticeships.

“Currently around 30 per cent of apprenticeships are carried out in colleges, but if we really want to transform supply we will have to grow that number. I know colleges are more than capable of it.”

The education secretary said the country needs to “ensure far closer alignment between colleges and employers right across our skills system” – and listed off colleges’ role in upcoming local skills improvement plans and urged them to also get involved in other programmes like skills bootcamps.

Just 10 out of the 36 providers signed up to deliver the national rollout of bootcamps.

Zahawi refused to share his hypothesis about why colleges have not stepped up their apprenticeship delivery over the past six years.

But he told FE Week: “My call to arms is to say, look, the colleges that have really focused on this and are doing it well, I’d love you to learn from them, I’d love you to scale up because you are very much at the heart of communities.

“Join us on this journey and be ambitious about it.”

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Level 2

Labour shortages: logistics, retail and construction on what needs to happen next

Sector bodies want greater flexibility in the apprenticeship levy as well as more level 2 provision

Fraser Whieldon

Apprenticeships

Insolvency Service to take no action against directors of collapsed provider 3aaa

he Insolvency Service began investigating the company’s directors’ conduct following its collapse in 2018

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Universities could be incentivised to run degree apprenticeships, minister suggests

University representatives have highlighted other areas which should be tackled first, though

Fraser Whieldon

Apprenticeships, Cabinet reshuffle

Red tape forces small firms to turn their backs on apprenticeship cash incentives

The scheme this week received its second extension from the chancellor

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Conservative Party Conference, Kickstart
traineeships

Sunak extends apprenticeship employer incentives and Kickstart scheme

Apprentice incentives will run until end of January while Kickstart will go until end of March

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Ofsted
ofsted

Inclusivity and diversity apprentice panel helps provider gain top Ofsted marks

The provider's online community platform has impressed the watchdg and improved attainment

Fraser Whieldon

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *