Date set for expanding free teacher vacancy site to FE

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A government platform that advertises school teaching roles is set to feature FE college vacancies for the first time later this year.

The free-to-use teaching vacancies service (TVS) will be expanded to include statutory further education providers, including FE colleges and sixth form colleges.

The Department for Education is inviting FE providers to take part in the development and testing of the platform, with full rollout “expected” by the end of 2026, a statement said today.

Officials expect the service to reduce FE provider recruitment costs and improve the visibility of teaching roles in colleges.

The intention to include FE roles on the TVS was first floated in the post-16 white paper, where ministers said it would make it easier for providers and candidates to “connect with opportunities”.

DfE currently promotes careers in FE through its ‘teach in further education’ website but does not directly host any vacancies.

The government-run TVS site was first rolled out across England in 2019 to help with recruitment and retention in schools but only ended up advertising just over half of available positions .

In 2021, the TVS was expanded to include school support staff following demand from school and now includes roles in catering, data management and pastoral care.

DfE claims the TVS is currently used by over 19,400 schools, has hosted more than 93,000 vacancies and currently attracts around 500,000 monthly visitors.