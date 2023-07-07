Colleges share £100m for ‘fit for purpose’ T Level-ready buildings

107 projects win cash for wave five of the rollout

Over £100 million has been allocated for 107 college T Level projects to support delivery of new courses launching in September 2024, the Department for Education has announced today.

The funding, which will enable colleges to create “fit for purpose buildings”, comes from wave five of the T Levels capital fund.

It will support colleges providing T Level courses such as catering & hospitality, hairdressing, business & administration, and agriculture, environmental & animal care.

The T Levels capital fund has two parts to the fund: a building and facilities improvement grant, put out to tender for providers, and a specialist equipment allocation.

While DfE said it was unable to provide the exact amount each college was allocated, several colleges publicised their allocations in statements released to FE Week.

Stoke on Trent College received £1.5 million funding for developing new facilities for health and science and broadcast media.

The funding will be split in half, meaning £750,000 will support the college’s new broadcast and digital media T Level. The remaining half will support the development of two health and science T Levels available from 2024 supporting the care of children and young people and supporting the midwifery team.

Meanwhile, six University Technical Colleges were awarded £7,621,006 of T Level funding between them.

These include £4 million to the London Design and Engineering UTC, £1,029,312 to Brook Sixth Form and Academy, £620,000 to UTC Warrington, £593,093 to UTC Leeds, £389,857 to Global Academy.

Engineering UTC North Lincolnshire was awarded £988,744 for 2024 T Level starts.

UTC Warrington principal Chris Hatherall said the funding will facilitate its engineering and manufacturing T Levels, including the development of a dedicated metrology lab, a new engineering fitting workshop, and a new CAD studio.

Skills minister Robert Halfon said: “This boost of over £100 million is our latest investment in T Levels. These are robust, high quality technical qualifications providing a unique ladder of opportunity for students to gain both classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.

“From robotics suites that support digital T Levels to simulated health wards where students can get a real sense of what it means to work in Healthcare Science, T Levels will support young people into rewarding careers and back businesses with the skills of the future.”

These are the 107 winning projects announced today: