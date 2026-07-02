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3 July 2026

Colleges favoured as ITPs get less for adult skills in Greater Manchester

Independent sector seeks answers after mayoral authority ignores them in funding uplift

Josh Mellor

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Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

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Greater Manchester’s independent training providers will be excluded from an adult skills funding rate uplift offered to colleges and councils next year.

The region’s combined authority will boost qualification funding rates by 3.2 per cent in 2026-27 for grant-funded colleges and local authorities.

But independent training providers delivering adult skills fund (ASF) provision under procured contracts will only receive one-year extensions, and receive no extra money.

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