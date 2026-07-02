Colleges favoured as ITPs get less for adult skills in Greater Manchester

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Greater Manchester’s independent training providers will be excluded from an adult skills funding rate uplift offered to colleges and councils next year. The region’s combined authority will boost qualification funding rates by 3.2 per cent in 2026-27 for grant-funded colleges and local authorities. But independent training providers delivering adult skills fund (ASF) provision under procured contracts will only receive one-year extensions, and receive no extra money. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.