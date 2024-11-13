Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

College social action awards finalists revealed

Good for Me Good for FE announce shortlisted staff, students and projects for this year's awards

Good for Me Good for FE announce shortlisted staff, students and projects for this year's awards

13 Nov 2024, 9:47

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Staff and student fundraisers and social action volunteers up for this year’s Good for Me Good for FE awards have been announced.

There are 24 teams and individuals on the shortlist this year for the second annual awards recognising exceptional social action efforts in colleges.

The finalists were announced from the main stage of the Association of Colleges annual conference in Birmingham. 

Good for Me Good for FE was launched in 2021. It is now a network of over 130 college and charity partners coordinating and calculating the value of staff and student volunteering and community fundraising.

There are eight categories, each with three finalists. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the House of Lords on December 6, hosted by Baroness Barran.

Students Norman Smith from Dudley College, Beth Williamson from Nottingham College and Jack Stone from LSEC are each up for student volunteer of the year. 

And staff members Nichola Thomson Dewey from Barnsley College, Rich Williams from Nottingham College and Rob Stevenson from Burton and South Derbyshire College are vying for the staff volunteer of the year award.

Among this year’s judges were the FE Commissioner, Shelagh Legrave, AoC chief executive David Hughes, NCFE chief executive David Gallagher, and the awards patron and former education secretary, Baroness Nicky Morgan.

Lincoln College’s Penny Taylor has been shortlisted for the second year in a row. Taylor won the staff volunteer of the year award last year for her work with local supermarkets and businesses to create a non-means tested foodbank at each of the college’s sites.

Announcing the shortlist, Good for Me Good for FE co-founder and London South East Colleges CEO Sam Parrett, said “standards for this year’s awards were exceptionally high, reflecting the inspirational social action that is taking place at colleges across the country.”

“We are very much looking forward to revealing the winners at the House of Lords on 6 December and celebrating the many exceptional teams and individuals who make our colleges so very special.

Latest education roles from

Lecturer in Sports & Uniformed Public Services

Lecturer in Sports & Uniformed Public Services

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Engineering and Welding Apprenticeship Trainer

Engineering and Welding Apprenticeship Trainer

MidKent College

View job
Consultant and Senior Consultant, Schools and Academy Trusts

Consultant and Senior Consultant, Schools and Academy Trusts

Peridot Partners

View job
Early Years and Education Lecturer

Early Years and Education Lecturer

Riverside College

View job
Learning Support Assistant and Midday Supervisor

Learning Support Assistant and Midday Supervisor

Forest Academy

View job
Director of Governance (Part-time)

Director of Governance (Part-time)

Halesowen College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Pensions ‘guarantee’ to save colleges £30m

Additional funding will also be handed to colleges to cover employer national insurance rises, estimated to be worth £100m

Billy Camden

Colleges, Ofsted

College celebrates second consecutive Ofsted ‘outstanding’

West Midlands group praised for 'strong' contribution to skills needs and 'role model' teachers

Billy Camden

Colleges

Colleges wanted to battle universities for royal prize

College leaders should realise they’re as worthy as HE institutions for Queen Elizabeth Prizes, says awards boss

Shane Chowen

Colleges

Colleges call for equal funding for 14–16 students amid surge

School-age students are funded at a lower base rate if they study at a college

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *