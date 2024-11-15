Catholic sixth form college awarded third ‘outstanding’ in a row

A sixth form college in Leeds has received its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.

Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College was awarded a grade one in all six areas for students’ “exceptional behaviour” and “ambitious” leaders, according to a report published today.

At the time of inspection, the college had 2,744 enrolled students, mostly on level 3 qualifications, predominantly A-levels and a smaller group on T Levels.

The college first received a grade one rating from Ofsted in 2008, and then again in 2022.

In its third ‘outstanding’ report, Ofsted inspectors highlighted how Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College made a “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs.

Inspectors found the college works with local employers, universities and community organisations to “plan their provision precisely”.

To develop the local health workforce for example, the college linked up with the local NHS trust, universities, local college leaders and community groups to ensure that the work placement for its T Level health course gives students exposure to clinical settings.

“Early in their placements, students have a range of experiences, including sterilising equipment and observing surgery,” Ofsted observed.

In college, leaders place a very “strong focus” on the quality of education, the report said. They gave students work-related experience in simulated environments, such as mock courtrooms for criminology students.

As a result, inspectors found “students develop the skills, habits and virtues that they need to thrive in life and work, becoming well-rounded individuals with a strong sense of citizenship”.

The report also highlighted the sixth form college’s “experienced and well-qualified” teachers who “blend the development of relevant skills seamlessly through their planning and approach”.

The watchdog said teachers frequently revisit past content and use a range of innovative methods to engage students and ensure they achieve “very well”.

For the college’s 300 SEND students, inspectors said leaders designed an inclusive curriculum that “very effectively” meets their needs.

“Students progressively develop their knowledge and skills while increasing their independence and autonomy. As a result, they make excellent progress, achieve their qualifications and, where applicable, the targets in their education, health and care plans,” the report said.

The report also commended Notre Dame for fostering a culture of “high expectation and ambition” that students thrive in.

“Staff create an ethos in which every student is supported to reach their academic and personal potential, regardless of their starting points. This ethos is firmly rooted in the college’s Catholic values and a commitment that every student becomes the ‘best they can be’,” the report said.

Principal Justine Barlow said: “We are immensely proud to share this outcome. This success reflects the dedication of our staff, the hard work of our students, and the distinctive ethos of Notre Dame. Our commitment remains to help every student reach their full potential, guiding them to become ‘the best that they can be’ and preparing them for bright and successful futures.”