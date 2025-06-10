A large sixth form college in Cambridge has been awarded a third consecutive Ofsted grade one for its “exceptional” quality.

Hills Road Sixth Form College was given top marks by inspectors after they found high exam achievement rates and “outstanding” support for high needs learners.

The large sixth form had 2,902 students on a combination of A-level subjects alongside the extended project qualification (EPQ) during its April 1 to 4 inspection.

The college was first awarded an overall ‘outstanding’ judgment in 2007 and then again in 2022. The result comes in time for the college’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Ofsted’s latest report said that students enjoy their studies “greatly” and take pride in the challenging and “stimulating” lessons.

Inspectors found attendance was high, even to the extra voluntary lessons to prepare learners for maths exams.

“Students attend well, arrive promptly to lessons and are eager to learn. They routinely go beyond what is expected of them,” the report added.

As a result, a “very high proportion” of students achieve A* to B grades in A Level exams and nearly all progress to further or higher education or employment.

Principal Jo Trump said: “This report is a lovely recognition of all the fabulous staff and students who make up the Hills Road community.

“We are lucky to benefit from the dedication and care of our staff and the energy and enthusiasm of our students. We are proud of the outcome, and prouder still of our community that makes it all possible every day.”

Curriculums are of “exceptional quality”, Ofsted said.

They found that making students study the EPQ allows them to “showcase both their creative and academic potential” which prepares them well for university.

Meanwhile, teachers were highly praised for thoroughly checking learners’ understanding and reinforcing foundational knowledge before moving onto more complex topics.

Inspectors also pointed out that teachers at the college use “highly effective” questioning.

For example, psychology teachers use probing questions to support students to improve their understanding of the theories of attraction.

“Students then use their improved understanding to explain the limitations of each of these theories fluently and with confidence,” the report added.

For the 21 SEND students, Ofsted was wowed for teachers’ “outstanding” support, using inclusive teaching techniques in class, well-thought-out seating plans and specialist staff where needed.

Inspectors were also impressed with the range of wellbeing services students have access to, such as drop-in session, a therapy dog and internal and external counselling sessions.

The watchdog also found the sixth form college made a “reasonable” contribution to meeting skills needs.

The report said leavers and governors have a good understanding of local skills needs and have put in place “strategic targets” to improve their contribution.

Governors were found to hold leaders to account “exceptionally” well and support them in the development of colleges policies like safeguarding practices and staff wellbeing initiatives.