As Andy Burnham sets out his case for moving power out of Whitehall and into places, many of us in further education, skills and youth employment are asking the same question: what would this mean for our work?

Would he devolve more power over skills and employment? Would the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate become a national model? Would Alan Milburn’s review be strengthened, adopted or quietly absorbed into something else? And, critically, what would happen to the youth guarantee?

Burnham’s recent speech said less about young people than I expected, but the clues are there if we look back at Greater Manchester.