Bauckham: Assessment review should ‘look at’ GCSE resits policy

Ofqual chief says policy requiring pupils without a grade 4 to re-take English and maths should form part of Labour review

Ofqual chief says policy requiring pupils without a grade 4 to re-take English and maths should form part of Labour review

The government’s curriculum and assessment review should look at the policy of forcing pupils who don’t pass GCSE English and maths to resit the subjects, the head of exams regulator Ofqual has said.

Today’s GCSE results saw both a reduction in the proportion of 16-year-olds achieving a grade 5 English and maths grades of 4 or above – a “standard pass” according to the government – and a fall in the pass rate for those re-taking the subjects.

Introduced in 2014, the government’s resits policy requires students who have not achieved a grade 4 pass in English and/or maths GCSE by age 16 to continue to work towards achieving these qualifications as a condition of their places being funded.

Students who achieve a grade 3 have to retake their GCSE, while students with a grade 2 or below can either take a functional skills level 2 or resit their GCSE.

Pupils ‘consigned to a remorseless treadmill’

Today’s data has prompted fresh criticism of the policy, with leaders warning that pupils who don’t pass are “consigned to a remorseless treadmill of resits”.

Sir Ian Bauckham told FE Week’s sister title Schools Week he did not have view on the policy itself, which is a “matter for government”, but that it would be “helpful for the government’s curriculum and assessment review to take a look at this question, assess all the evidence in the round and reach a conclusion”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson last month appointed Professor Becky Francis, the head of the Education Endowment Foundation, to lead Labour’s curriculum and assessment review.

Labour’s policy under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was to scrap the resits requirement, but the party has not re-committed to this under Sir Keir Starmer.

Asked if he had advised Phillipson to include the re-sits policy in the review, Bauckham said: “I think it would just be a very good thing if the curriculum and assessment reviews took that on board. Okay, I don’t think the secretary of state needs my advice on that.”

Eight in ten don’t pass re-takes

Of 185,727 pupils aged 17 and older who re-took GCSE maths this summer, just 32,316, or 17.4 per cent, achieved a grade 4 or above. Of the 148,569 who re-took English, just 31,050, or 20.9 per cent, achieved the benchmark.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was a “huge achievement that so many young people will now progress with confidence onto courses in colleges and sixth forms”.

However, he said “we must recognise that this is not the story in England for a significant proportion of students who fall short of achieving at least a grade 4 GCSE pass in English and maths”.

These pupils “will be consigned to a remorseless treadmill of resits in post-16 education under rules drawn up by the last government”.

Paul Whiteman, leader of the NAHT, said the resit policy “must be scrapped”.

“Those students who haven’t achieved the required grade are forced into repeated resits which are demotivating and can lead to disengagement with their learning

“For some young people alternative qualifications in maths and English would be a more positive and effective way to demonstrate their achievements and government policy should allow much more flexibility.”

Cath Sezen, director of education policy at Association of Colleges, added: “After 10 years of condition of funding the time is right to review government policy and look at a different way to support students to gain crucial English and maths skills, rather than putting them through a system which can leave many of them feeling that they have failed again and again.’’