Apprenticeship giant Kaplan secures Ofsted upgrade

Financial services and accountancy provider praised for quality improvement strategies and action to reduce withdrawals

England’s largest financial services apprenticeship provider has been upgraded to a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Kaplan Financial Limited was praised by the watchdog in a report published today that highlighted “comprehensive” apprenticeships, “suitable” quality improvement strategies and a reduction in the number of drop outs.

Inspectors found that apprentices are “enthusiastic…enjoy a calm and comfortable learning environment”, develop relevant professional behaviours and become “credible and competent professionals”.

Kaplan was hit with a second consecutive ‘requires improvement’ verdict in 2022. Between that inspection and this latest visit, the number of apprentices in training at the provider has fallen from 11,500 to just over 8,000.

Today’s report resulted in ‘good’ judgments in four of five fields, with an ‘outstanding’ for personal development.

Stacey Fitzsimmons, Kaplan’s chief operating officer, said: “A focus on the recommendations in Ofsted’s 2022 report combined with significant investment in our talent coaches and tutors, with support from colleagues in every function and at every level have contributed to this impressive outcome.

“Their expertise, dedication and care have created a sector-leading apprenticeship offer.”

Kaplan delivers apprenticeship training to mostly adults working at big-name employers such as Microsoft, Cisco and HSBC.

Three-quarters study the popular level 7 accountancy or taxation professional apprenticeship, with the rest enrolled in apprenticeships in the professional and business services sector or the financial services sector from levels 2 to 6.

Kaplan became the highest-earning training provider in the apprenticeship levy market in 2021/22, according to latest available data, knocking Lifetime Training off the top spot after raking in over £45 million from big levy-paying businesses.

This could soon change, however, if the government goes ahead with proposed plans to level 7 apprenticeships from the scope of levy funding.

‘Clear and ambitious vision’

Today’s Ofsted ‘good’ report said Kaplan’s leaders have a “clear and ambitious” vision to develop “highly skilled” apprentices.

Inspectors found that apprentices and employers value the knowledge and skills apprentices learn, and recognise how this helps them to prepare for work and contribute to their organisations.

In the accounting curriculums, leaders provide a “comprehensive apprenticeship that teaches apprentices the knowledge and skills essential to becoming successful accountants”.

Talent coaches were praised for accurately identifying apprentices’ starting points and using these “effectively to inform their teaching”.

Tutors also use teaching strategies “effectively in well-organised sessions to help apprentices learn substantial new knowledge and skills”.

Ofsted said leaders have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their apprenticeships and have implemented suitable strategies to improve the quality of education.

The number of apprentices who leave during their apprenticeship has also started to be reduced, according to the report, which has resulted in an “overall increase in outcomes”.

Latest government data shows that Kaplan’s overall achievement rate was 55.9 per cent in 2022/23, with a retention rate of 57.4 per cent.

Ofsted noted that “too many” apprentices have been negatively impacted by changes in talent coaches.

The report said: “Numerous apprentices have undergone several changes to their talent coaches throughout their apprenticeship. These changes have created frustration, and apprentices have lost motivation because they have to re-submit work. This additional work has resulted in many apprentices continuing beyond their end date.”

Leaders have now reduced the caseloads of talent coaches and provided additional training to ensure apprentices receive a consistent experience, Ofsted added.

Leaders were however praised for “effective” subcontracting and an external advisory board with members who are “highly skilled and experienced education professionals who provide extensive challenge, insight and direction to the leadership team”.

Kathy Walton, Kaplan Financial’s CEO, said: “We are extremely proud of this result and gratified that it reflects Kaplan’s strong commitment to placing learners at the forefront of our apprenticeship provision.”