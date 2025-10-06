Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

£31k FE teacher training bursaries to continue in 2026-27

Experts say bursaries are 'very effective for recruiting more teachers and retaining additional teachers long-term' amid Labour's 6.5k pledge

Experts say bursaries are 'very effective for recruiting more teachers and retaining additional teachers long-term' amid Labour's 6.5k pledge

6 Oct 2025, 22:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Tax-free bursaries worth up to £31,000 to further education trainee teachers in key STEM shortage subjects will continue to be offered next year, the government has confirmed.

The decision is part of education secretary Bridget Phillipson’s drive to recruit and retain 6,500 additional teachers by the end of this Parliament in 2029.

Bursaries were increased to £31,000 in 2025-26 for FE trainee teachers in computing, engineering or manufacturing, mathematics, and science, including biology, chemistry, or physics.

SEND-specialist trainees are also being offered £15,000 this year, while £10,000 is on offer for those training to teach English.

The Department for Education suggested these bursaries will continue in 2026-27 at the same rate in the same subjects, in a notice to the press this evening.

It said: “As part of today’s package, bursaries for teacher trainees in further education will also be available, with £31,000 for those teaching in key shortage STEM subjects, £15,000 for SEND-specialist trainees and £10,000 for those training to teach English. 

“This reflects the importance that the government places on supporting colleges and other FE institutions to train and recruit high-quality teachers.”

Full confirmation of the STEM subjects that attract £31,000 bursaries is expected tomorrow morning (October 7).

A DfE spokesperson said the department will also offer schools up to £29,000 to “cover the cost of training apprentices in mathematics, chemistry, physics, and computing, as well as £20,000 in modern foreign languages, meaning apprentices pay nothing for their training and will earn a salary while they are training before moving on to a qualified teacher salary”. 

The Postgraduate Teaching Apprenticeship (PGTA) funding “will, for the first time, will be equivalent to the initial teacher training incentives in all subjects”.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We welcome the fact that the government recognises the need to get more specialist teachers into the classroom. 

“The recruitment and retention system is badly broken, with the majority of schools and colleges suffering from teacher shortages. Bursaries and scholarships may be helpful in some areas, but it is hard to see how they will turn the tide of this crisis on their own.”

Jack Worth, education workforce lead at the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), added: “Our research has shown bursaries are very effective for recruiting more teachers and retaining additional teachers long-term, particularly in shortage subjects such as physics and maths.

“This announcement could go a long way towards helping the government meet its pledge to recruit and retain 6,500 additional teachers.”

The government has committed to publishing the full details of how it will deliver on its pledge for 6,500 more teachers by December, a year and a half after being elected.

Forecasts suggest up to 12,400 more teachers will be needed in colleges alone by 2028.

Latest education roles from

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Romero Catholic Academy Trust

View job
Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Ormiston Academies Trust

View job
Principal & Chief Executive

Principal & Chief Executive

Truro & Penwith College

View job
Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

London & South East Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Project power: ASDAN expands its qualifications portfolio

From 2026, ASDAN’s planned Foundation and Higher Project Qualifications will sit alongside its Extended Project Qualification[CM1] , creating a complete...

Advertorial

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

More from this theme

Colleges

More than half of Turing trips turned down

The government also underspent its budget despite a one-third cut

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

UCU launches England-wide college strike ballot

The Association of Colleges says the union's 10 per cent pay rise demand is unaffordable

Josh Mellor

Colleges

CCC teachers begin strikes over sixth-form pay freeze

Their pay could be frozen for up to 3 years until a 'discrepancy' between their salaries and the rest...

Josh Mellor

Colleges
Exclusive

UCU’s 76-college hit list shocks principals

Unions demand 10 per cent pay rise and national pay bargaining or face formal disputes

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply