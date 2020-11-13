Former leader of bankrupt college returns to auditing firm

Investigations by the government’s insolvency watchdog into the former leadership of two bankrupt colleges are still ongoing – as one of the individuals at the centre of the scandal takes up a role at the colleges’ former auditor.
The Insolvency Service confirmed this week its inquiry into the conduct of directors at Hadlow College and West Kent and Ashford College (WKAC), the first two colleges to enter education insolvency, last summer, are “continuing”.
It comes as the former deputy principal of both colleges, Mark Lumsdon-Taylor, has rejoined the accountancy firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson as a “senior corporate consultant”.
MacIntyre Hudson employed Lumsdon-Taylor from 1997 as an audit manager and director of education until 2003, before he moved to Hadlow, according to his LinkedIn profile. The accountancy firm was internal auditor for Hadlow and WKAC in the years leading up to its collapse.
The company was also the internal auditor for eight different colleges in 2018/19, and the external auditor for 11, according to the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s register of college accounts for that year.
It is not clear at this stage if Lumsdon-Taylor is back working in MacIntyre Hudson’s education department.
His LinkedIn profile says he has “returned to the financial corporate world in 2020 after stepping down following a 15-year career in rural business and education in which he built a £50 million institution employing over 1,000 staff and oversaw multi-million-pound investment and regeneration projects.
“As a result, Mark is seen as leader in the finance, HR, education and corporate landscapes.”
It also says he has been seconded as a chief financial officer for a “world-class business”, but does not specify the name of the company.
Lumsdon-Taylor declined to comment, saying he would only comment after the Insolvency Service’s investigations are complete. MacIntyre Hudson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
It was revealed in November last year the Insolvency Service would be investigating the “conduct of relevant personnel in the period leading up to the onset of insolvency”, after Hadlow entered administration in May 2019, followed by WKAC the following August.
If their investigation does find evidence of misconduct, and if it is in the public interest, the service may pursue enforcement measures, such as director disqualification.
They have a three-year window from the date of insolvency “within which to issue disqualification proceedings should there be evidence of wrongdoing”.
Administrators, which in the case of Hadlow and WKAC is BDO, have also prepared a report on the conduct of “relevant persons” at the colleges in the three years prior to administration, according to the latest administration progress reports for both colleges.
BDO could not say when the conduct report would be published.
The principal of both colleges Paul Hannan, Lumsdon-Taylor, the chairs of both colleges, as well as several governors, all resigned after having to apply for emergency funding from the government to keep the colleges open, as Hadlow had run up £40 million in debts, while WKAC owed over £100 million.
Last week, North Kent College confirmed 90 staff are at risk of redundancy under plans to cut 44 posts, following its takeover of Hadlow College and the West Kent campus of WKAC in August.
EKC Group (East Kent College) said it had cut three jobs when it closed a motor vehicle centre as part of its takeover of the Ashford campus and Hadlow’s Canterbury site in April.
Capel Manor College, which took over Hadlow’s Mottingham campus in January, confirmed it had not made any redundancies, nor does it plan to.
Pictured: Paul Hannan (standing) and Mark Lumsdon-Taylor
A Colleague
November 13, 2020 at 11:39 am
Mark is not working in the education department.
B Williamson
November 13, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Slow news day? This is such a non story. This article doesn’t say anything new except that a person has updated their LinkedIn profile and is working!
Typical of FE Week to try and sensationalise something mundane to create a story…..lazy journalism.
Michael Adams
November 13, 2020 at 12:48 pm
Personally I find this type of “witch hunt” style of reporting unacceptable in this day and age. Especially when mental health issues are of particular concern at present. The media have short memories when it comes to the seriousness of their actions when enjoying the demonisation of an individual. As we have sadly seen recently with some high profile cases.
The content of this article is almost irrelevant to comment until due process has been completed
Tom Brooks
November 13, 2020 at 1:29 pm
Premature writing this – what’s happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Unless the Insolvency Service find otherwise why shouldn’t all parties find alternative employment?
Regarding the inevitable job cuts – this lies with either the FE Inspector or new college owners and is a symptom of the underlying issue of the sector’s inability to provide courses/services which the education market wants coupled with over burdensome ineffective administration leading to excessive back office.
Mrs Marangoz
November 13, 2020 at 1:33 pm
Not a very balanced view. It seems as though you are second guessing the Insolvency Services investigation before it has been completed.
Theo
November 13, 2020 at 1:37 pm
Utterly despicable commentary. Most of which is incorrect and highly unnecessary.
Peter Collins
November 13, 2020 at 2:16 pm
was there not a principal that ‘paid’ back £1m in funding that he ‘made a mistake’ about. small article and then forgotten. £1m is quite a large sum to forget about. This guy appears to have been found guilty of what ever he has suppose to have done by FEW. Is there something here that we don’t see that he has on the newspaper for you destroy him publicly?
A concerned individual – not related.
Steven
November 13, 2020 at 2:31 pm
This is misleading – you say “It is not clear at this stage if Lumsdon-Taylor is back working in MacIntyre Hudson’s education department” but your heading unfairly suggests that he does… stop stirring the pot with “fake news” singling out one person who was a part of team. Lumsdon-Taylor didn’t benefit personally from this sad situation but FEWEEK is vilifying him.
The college is under investigation not this poor chap!
Jobseeker
November 13, 2020 at 2:32 pm
Both of these should be stopped from any financial activities for what they have done. 44 people are being made redundant before Christmas and in the middle of lockdown during a period of record unemployment.
FGHammond
November 13, 2020 at 2:57 pm
Are you kidding me? It must be a really slow news week to give this situation even more profile. Dont most people at his level retire and disappear? At least he is standing up and being counted. Give him a break