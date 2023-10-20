Home
York College principal steps down due to health reasons

Lee Probert has left with immediate effect

20 Oct 2023, 17:06

The principal of York College, Lee Probert, has stepped down with immediate effect.

The 40-year-old’s decision follows a “series of health investigations”, the college said in a statement.

“We send Lee every good wish in respect of his health and thank him for his work over the last four years in strengthening the college’s external relationships and guiding the college through the difficult Covid period,” the college added.

He has been replaced on a temporary basis by deputy principal Ken Merry, with a process to appoint a permanent successor to begin shortly.

Probert has also stepped down from the board of the Skills and Education Group.

He joined York College as chief executive in June 2019 from City of Bristol College, where he was principal from January 2016.

Prior to that he was deputy chief executive at Hull College, where he spent nearly seven years in total.

Probert also chairs the board of governors at Millthorpe School in York and is a trustee of the York Centre for Voluntary Services.

