WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK: 2024 foundation skills medallists announced

The national foundation skills finals ended with the medal ceremony at The Manchester College

The national foundation skills finals ended with the medal ceremony at The Manchester College

22 Nov 2024, 17:24

Thirteen students have won gold, silver and bronze medals at this year’s WorldSkills UK national foundation skills finals.

Competitions in eight skills areas have been taking place in education institutions across Greater Manchester this week bringing together nearly 70 SEND students from all over the UK to compete.

The medal winners were announced this afternoon at a ceremony hosted by The Manchester College.

On Friday morning, students competed in their specialisms comprising catering, enterprise, hairdressing, health and social care, IT software solutions for business, horticulture, media, and restaurant service.

Four gold medals were handed out to students from North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College.

Olivia McDonagh came first place in the catering competition, Leigh Flashman won gold in restaurant services and the college’s team of three students, Sophie Bishop, Tierell Munroe and Niah Allen came top in the media skills competition.

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire College won gold after Ross Muller came out top in the horticulture competition, and they also won gold in the enterprise team contest, where Ryan Lambert, Denver Picton and Kirsty Jones all picked up medals.

In the hairdressing finals, the gold medal went to Skye Holland from Homefield College and in health & social care, the joint gold medallists were Jaeda Martin from North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College and Freya Moore from The Sheffield College.

Finally, the gold medal for the IT software solutions for business went to NPTC Group’s Steve Cowley-Ford

Marion Plant, the chair of WorldSkills UK and principal and chief executive of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said: “This is my favourite moment of the whole week, because I just think what we’re here to celebrate and what you have each given this morning is beyond anything that frankly I’ve ever done.”

“What you’re developing by working through skills competitions isn’t just the technical skills in whichever competition you’re in, but the most important thing you’re developing is confidence and the skills that you need to go into work,” she told the winners.

See below for the full list of this year’s foundation skills medallists (click to enlarge)

