Wintery conditions cause dozens of college campuses to close

Plummeting temperatures, snowy downpours and travel disruption have caused dozens of colleges to close campuses and move lessons online today

Plummeting temperatures, snowy downpours and travel disruption have caused dozens of colleges to close campuses and move lessons online today

Feature image photo credit: Harlow College

Dozens of college campuses have closed their doors today due to adverse weather conditions, with lessons suddenly moving online for thousands of students.

Colleges across the country have been affected, with some of those remaining open warning students and staff not to travel unless it’s safe to do so.

The Department for Education has written to college and school leaders this afternoon reminding them to review their emergency contingency plans.

Estates teams have been praised for doing their best to make walkways, car parks and college building safe after heavy snowfall overnight.

Classes, student interviews and a parents evening have been affected. Many hope to be able to re-open for face to face learning tomorrow. Bexhill College has already said it will also be closed tomorrow.

In London, Barnet and Southgate has also closed its doors today along with all 8 campuses of London South East Colleges. Capel Manor College has closed its sites in Enfield, north London.

Oaklands College has moved it classes online today having closed its sites in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans.

East Surrey College has cancelled today’s classes and student interviews, according to its website.

Students at South Devon College’s Vantage Point campus in Paignton were sent home this morning due to a loss of heating. This has affected gas supplies and hot water at the campus. All students, except those with on-site exams today, have been told their lessons will resume online from midday.

Cornwall College’s Stoke Climsland campus has been closed and a planned parents evening event has been moved online. Students at its other campuses have been warned only to travel to college if it’s safe to do so.

And Gloucestershire College has closed due to adverse weather and staff shortages.

North Hertfordshire College also closed its campuses today for staff and student safety.

Harlow College, and its Standsted Airport College campuses have also closed today.

East Sussex College has said “Due to adverse weather conditions and impact on travel arrangements, all lessons have been cancelled today, Monday 12th December.”

Others have been advising students how to keep warm on site. Students at Blackpool Sixth have been advised to “dress appropriately for the time of year” and to tell a member of staff if they’re too warm rather than opening a window.

Colleges have been taking to social media to post pictures of their festive transformations.

Take care when travelling in this morning ❄️



Big thanks to our Estates Team who have out been clearing the paths into our campuses! pic.twitter.com/925oFgcWOJ — The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) December 12, 2022