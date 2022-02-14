Winners of the AoC Student of the Year Awards 2022 revealed

Awards for the young student, adult student, higher education student and apprentice of the year are run by the Association of Colleges

The winners of this year’s Association of Colleges’ Student of the Year Awards have been revealed.

Four students were honoured for “fantastic work” at their respective colleges and in their local communities. The awards took place online via social media.

“Congratulations to all our winners this year for their amazing contributions,” said Sally Dicketts, President of Association of Colleges.

“It demonstrates the high quality learning taking place in our colleges and the dedication of the staff supporting these learners, all achieved in a pandemic. Well done to everyone.”

The full list of winners:

Kizzy Wade, Selby College

Kizzy Wade is a Level 3 Media student at Selby College. She is a keen poet and spoken word activist who focuses her writing on issues such as disability, mental health and challenges people face in society. Kitty lives with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and OCD, but does not let this stop her breaking through her physical limitations to create art.

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by NOCN)

Alisha Shepherd, Barnsley College

Working remotely under the unprecedented circumstances of a global pandemic, Alisha helped her college make a seamless transition to online delivery, As part of her apprenticeship Alisha has taken a lead role in a major local campaign, has driven record-breaking results for a leading platform in the sector and, nationally, through a Department for Education film, offered encouragement and inspiration to future apprentices.

Adult Student of the Year (sponsored by Pearson)

Scott Bailey, Cheshire College South & West

At the age of 27, Scott started to lose his sight after being diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes, and was registered blind just three years later. Scott was unable to continue working as a diary farmer and so decided to enter back into education after more than 10 years to retrain and gain new skills. He has started a Level 2 Counselling course to help him achieve his new dream career of becoming a Counsellor.

Higher Education Student of the Year (sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau)

Ian Kenworthy, Oldham College

Ian enrolled at University Campus Oldham in 2019 on the BA (Hons) Business and Management course. His grades are consistently in the 70s/80s and he is a highly-effective Student Representative, member of the Student Engagement Group and an influential driving force in the UCO Autism Club. He has transformed from a learner needing support to one that uses his own diversity to show others that neuro-diversity conditions do not need to be a barrier to engagement and success in HE.