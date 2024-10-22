Touring England’s colleges at the start of term has revealed a number of challenges holding its learners back and threatening future prosperity

I’ve had the privilege of spending the past month touring colleges across the country during Freshers. From busy city campuses to more rural colleges, it has been great listening to students from completely different backgrounds, but it’s clear that their needs and concerns are evolving rapidly.

Financial pressures

One of the most consistent themes I’ve encountered is the overwhelming financial pressure students are facing, with the cost-of-living crisis a major concern.

More students than ever are reliant on part-time jobs to get by. Many have told me that securing work is not easy, and there’s anxiety about working too many hours, taking time away from their studies and leading to poor academic performance.

This pressure is particularly challenging for mature learners, who often have more complex needs. Many are juggling caring responsibilities, household bills and part-time work, all of which can easily overshadow their time at college.

Some mature students have shared that they feel it will be difficult to “fit in” outside of the academic environment, given these additional demands and their own interests.

Mental health concerns

Another issue that has come up repeatedly is the rise in mental health concerns. This has featured in almost every conversation I’ve had with students.

Many are struggling with anxiety, especially as they start this new chapter of their lives. The transition to college life is not an easy one for many, and while some students are able to adapt quickly, others find it far more difficult and will need support along the way.

Students have expressed hope that the flexibility of college life will give them more time to focus on their mental health, but they also need reassurance that there will be adequate support available when they need it.

While colleges have become increasingly resilient in the face of austerity, the pressure to fill gaps left by cuts to local services means mental health support has fallen on colleges to provide. But many are reaching capacity, and combined with staff shortages, the ability to deliver essential support is becoming ever more challenging.

Resilience can only go so far. With rising student numbers and greater demand for mental health and pastoral care, the sector faces an uncertain future without proper investment. The strain on students and staff is only likely to increase.

Housing and climate change

The housing crisis has also been very prominent in my discussions. Many students have told me they want to move out but simply can’t afford to amid rising rents, a shortage of affordable housing and barriers to getting on the property ladder.

Shockingly, around 12 per cent of students have experienced homelessness at some point. Housing, employment, and education are all interconnected, and these issues have a profound impact on students’ ability to succeed. And indeed their mental health.

Despite these challenges, there is a lot of hope and optimism, particularly around sustainability. Students across the country are keen to be part of the solution to the climate crisis. From aspiring plumbers to future wind turbine technicians, learners are eager to contribute to building a greener economy.

Colleges have a vital role to play in training students in these green skills and easing the path to our net-zero future. But again, this can only happen if the sector is properly funded.

A message for the chancellor

As we approach the budget, Rachel Reeves must make every effort to recognise the role further education plays in shaping our country’s future growth, prosperity and sustainability.

Presently, its students face immense challenges and unprecedented pressure, and colleges are stretched to their limits in terms of the support they can provide.

To unlock the potential of FE students, we must ensure they are equipped with the resources, support and opportunities to succeed. This includes addressing the chronic underfunding of colleges, ensuring staff are paid fairly, and giving students access to safe, affordable housing.

Without these investments, we risk leaving behind a generation of young people eager to contribute, but held back by barriers beyond their control.

Colleges are central to delivering Labour’s missions. This can only happen with funding and support for our learners.