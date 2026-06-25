Parental involvement in further education can be supportive, appropriate and genuinely in the learner’s best interests. Parents often arrive at FE after navigating school and other education providers on behalf of their child, particularly where there are additional learning needs, mental health concerns, or safeguarding issues. When something goes wrong at college, it is understandable that they want answers. Data subject access requests (DSARs) are sometimes used for that purpose.

The difficulty for colleges is that, as learners get older, the right of access to personal data under UK GDPR shifts to them from their parents. In fact, for many school learners, they are deemed competent enough to exercise this right themselves. So even where a learner is under 18, parental responsibility does not automatically confer a right to receive their child’s personal data. This can come as a surprise to parents who are used to being closely involved with their child’s education.

When parents’ rights end and learners’ rights begin