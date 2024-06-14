VIDEO: FE and skills leaders react to party manifestos

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Further education leaders have expressed their “alarm” at the lack of detail on education funding in the main party political manifestos.

Closing the end of ‘manifestos’ week, leaders of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, adult education body Holex and the Association of Colleges told FE Week editor Shane Chowen what they thought about the pledges and promises, as well as what was missing.

See below for a recording of the discussion.

The leaders unpicked Labour’s plans to transform the apprenticeship levy and analysed what would make Labour’s proposed new skills body, Skills England, a success.

The Conservatives’ planned apprenticeships boost was broadly welcomed, but there was consensus on the need for the party to do more to improve access for young people.

Visit FE Week’s dedicated general election webpage for the latest news, analysis and opinion.

