Skip to content
15 May 2026

V Levels won’t fix vocational education – T Levels didn’t

A new post-16 qualification won’t change a system that still undervalues technical routes and lacks the employer infrastructure to make them work
Amelia Clayton Guest Contributor

Senior researcher at The Young Foundation

4 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

For years, England’s education system has made it clear that the only route that counts is the academic route. A Levels lead to university. University leads to a career. Everything else is framed as a back-up. So the government’s goal to tackle ‘snobbery’ around vocational education feels like a great step forward.

The proposed new V Levels aim to give students more flexibility by allowing them to combine vocational and academic subjects after GCSEs. Courses in areas such as digital skills, finance, and education could sit alongside traditional A Levels, with each V Level equivalent to a single A Level.

Giving young people more choice in how they build their education appears to be a step forward. But is another qualification really the change the current system needs?

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Young people

No Comments

More from this topic

We can’t tackle NEET numbers without fixing 16-19 funding

We expect young people to stay in education until 18, yet the system removes targeted disadvantage funding ...
5h | Young people

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams

English and maths qualifications become abuse hotbed while AI is increasingly used for malpractice
7d | Assessment

Recent articles in news

£184m to beat population bulge in devolved areas
9h | Colleges
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Court action preceded Tees Valley’s skills delay
5h | Adult education
Early Access

Member early access content

Prosperity fund axe puts apprenticeship hubs in danger
5h | Apprenticeships
Early Access

Member early access content

Colleges delivered AoC recommendation-busting pay deals
9h | FE workforce

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Investigation

Inside the booming business of high-tech exam cheating

5h | Assessment

Ofsted gives 12 months’ grace to apprenticeship unit providers

1d | Apprenticeships

‘Education for all’: SEND reform bill confirmed in King’s Speech 2026

1d

Capital City College staff strike during exams over workload

2d | Colleges

SEND reforms will target ‘shameful’ transitions into FE

2d | Inclusion