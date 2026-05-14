V Levels won’t fix vocational education – T Levels didn’t

For years, England’s education system has made it clear that the only route that counts is the academic route. A Levels lead to university. University leads to a career. Everything else is framed as a back-up. So the government’s goal to tackle ‘snobbery’ around vocational education feels like a great step forward.

The proposed new V Levels aim to give students more flexibility by allowing them to combine vocational and academic subjects after GCSEs. Courses in areas such as digital skills, finance, and education could sit alongside traditional A Levels, with each V Level equivalent to a single A Level.

Giving young people more choice in how they build their education appears to be a step forward. But is another qualification really the change the current system needs?