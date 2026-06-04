Over several psychology lessons, we’d been discussing addiction, burnout, coping mechanisms, overstimulation, and all the ways people try to regulate themselves through modern life. Conversations bounced between theories, memes, energy drinks, vaping, doom scrolling, and the challenge of simply staying functional.

A few days later, one of my students came back with a piece of artwork inspired by those discussions that honestly stopped me in my tracks.

You could tell immediately it wasn’t something thrown together quickly. He must have spent hours on it.