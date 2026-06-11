The UK has become very good at creating expertise and surprisingly poor at commercialising it.

For years, the national conversation around growth has focused on digital capability, engineering, healthcare and green jobs, all rightly important. But there is another capability hiding in plain sight: the ability to turn expertise into economic value.

Brilliant products do not create growth on their own. Commercial capability does. The UK does not just have a skills gap. It has a sales capability gap, and we rarely talk about it on the main stage.