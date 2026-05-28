Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Higher technical education is reaching a turning point. For years, the debate around level 4 and 5 education has been positioned as a question of how to tackle the “missing middle”. That terminology now feels outdated. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.