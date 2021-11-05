Home Latest news from FE Week
FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: Special educational needs provision, sustainability and the spending review

The FE Week Podcast

Hosted by Shane Chowen

5 Nov 2021, 13:47

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

This week Shane is joined by David Russell, chief executive at the Education and Training Foundation, and Fiona Aldridge, head of skills insight at West Midlands combined authority – to discuss the biggest stories.

Have the government’s special educational needs reforms failed – and if so, what should be done?

Who is providing solid, top-down leadership on sustainability in the FE sector?

And the guests discuss their reflections on the spending review after time to mull it over during the half-term break.

Listen to episode five below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!

More from this theme

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: Reaching net zero, careers guidance and research in FE

This week Shane is joined by college principal Ian Pryce and the chief operating officer of an independent training...

Jess Staufenberg

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: ‘Triple whammy’ college costs, BTEC campaign and Social Mobility Commission

This week Shane is joined by former DfE civil servant and adult education expert Sue Pember, and further education...

Jess Staufenberg

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: The Tory Party Conference, Lords ‘Peer Review’ the Skills Bill and the future of assessment

In this week’s episode, we’re joined by exams board guru Kirstie Donnelly and policy director Simon Ashworth

Shane Mann

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *