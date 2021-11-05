The FE Week Podcast: Special educational needs provision, sustainability and the spending review

This week Shane is joined by David Russell, chief executive at the Education and Training Foundation, and Fiona Aldridge, head of skills insight at West Midlands combined authority – to discuss the biggest stories.

Have the government’s special educational needs reforms failed – and if so, what should be done?

Who is providing solid, top-down leadership on sustainability in the FE sector?

And the guests discuss their reflections on the spending review after time to mull it over during the half-term break.

Listen to episode five below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!