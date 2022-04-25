The FE Week Podcast: Is there a device crisis in FE?

Is device use seriously negatively affecting student learning?



How can devices be used well?



And what is the situation with device poverty?

In this episode, The FE Week Podcast looks at the use of phones, tablets, laptops, social media and more among students and staff – from all angles of the debate.

Tune in with education journalist Jess Staufenberg as she chats to psychologists, staff and students on the frontline as they spill the beans and shine a light on this big, under-discussed topic in FE.