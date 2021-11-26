The FE Week Podcast: Plans for higher education, adult participation in FE and Ofsted

This week Shane is joined by three guests, to cover three particularly interesting topics: Ed Reza Schwitzer, former DfE civil servant, Sue Pember, adult education guru, and Catherine Sezen at the Association of Colleges.

Has the government got it right with its plans to involve universities more in student outcomes?

How can the sector drive up adult participation in further education?

And why did Ofsted get into a row with a mayoral combined authority?

Listen to episode 8 below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!