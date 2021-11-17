Home Latest news from FE Week
FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: Association of Colleges Conference Special

The FE Week Podcast

Hosted by Shane Chowen

17 Nov 2021, 17:59

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

This special episode comes straight from the Association of Colleges annual conference in Birmingham, one of the biggest FE events of the year!

Shane is joined by two leading principals: Sally Dicketts, chief executive at Activate Learning, and Jo Maher, chief executive at Loughborough College.

Together they take a closer look at Nadhim Zahawi’s speech that day, in the education secretary’s first appearance to the sector…

Listen to the special episode 7 below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!

More from this theme

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: Special educational needs provision, sustainability and the spending review

This week Shane is joined by David Russell, chief executive at the Education and Training Foundation, and Fiona Aldridge,...

Jess Staufenberg

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: Reaching net zero, careers guidance and research in FE

This week Shane is joined by college principal Ian Pryce and the chief operating officer of an independent training...

Jess Staufenberg

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: ‘Triple whammy’ college costs, BTEC campaign and Social Mobility Commission

This week Shane is joined by former DfE civil servant and adult education expert Sue Pember, and further education...

Jess Staufenberg

FE Week Podcast

The FE Week Podcast: The Tory Party Conference, Lords ‘Peer Review’ the Skills Bill and the future of assessment

In this week’s episode, we’re joined by exams board guru Kirstie Donnelly and policy director Simon Ashworth

Shane Mann

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *