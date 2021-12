In this episode, Shane is joined by Mary Curnock Cook, chair of Pearson and former chief executive at UCAS, Eddie Playfair at the Association of Colleges and Asfa Sohail, principal at Lewisham College.

Are adult training reforms happening fast enough?

Are universities struggling to deliver degree apprenticeships?

And with a new shadow education secretary, what next for Labour’s skills policy?

Listen to episode 9 below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!